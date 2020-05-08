Milkman's Social Distancing 'Jugaad' Has Netizens Impressed

A viral photo shows a milkman using a funnel to deliver milk.

The nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus has also made social distancing a part of daily lives. Bustling crowds in malls and markets have given way to chalk circles on the ground, and gym workout sessions have been replaced by neighbourhood street dancing for some. In the midst of this, a photo of a milkman's "desi jugaad" to deliver milk to customers while maintaining social distance has left many impressed.

According to the World Health Organization, social distancing involves maintaining a distance of 3 to 6 feet from anyone who is coughing or sneezing, as the highly infectious novel coronavirus spreads through droplets. "When someone coughs or sneezes they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain virus. If you are too close, you can breathe in the droplets, including the COVID-19 virus if the person coughing has the disease," the organisation explains on its website.

The photo of the creative milkman was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Sharan, among others. It shows him using a funnel and a pipe to maintain social distance from the customer. Instead of pouring the milk directly himself, he uses the funnel and pipe system to pour it into the customer's pan.

Mr Sharan paised India's spirit of jugaad - or thinking up creative hacks to get by with minimum resources - while sharing the picture.

“Necessity is the mother of invention.”

The picture has collected over 700 'likes' since being posted on Thursday. Many other Twitter users also praised the milkman's ingenuity.

