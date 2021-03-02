Milind Soman's Pinkathon Mascot Started Running At 93. She's 105 Now

Man Kaur, 105, with actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman.

Milind Soman, actor, fitness enthusiast and founder of Pinkathon - India's biggest women's run - has shared a post of appreciation for marathon mascot Man Kaur, who celebrated her 105th birthday yesterday. Ms Kaur, today a world champion athlete and the mascot of Pinkathon, started running when she was 93. At the age of 105, she is still going strong and has won multiple gold medals for India.

"Some people say active life is over at 45 and they can't do this or can't do that," wrote Milind Soman in his shout-out for Ms Kaur. "Man Kaur, mascot of Pinkathon and world champion athlete, started running at the age of 93. Yesterday she celebrated her 105th birthday!!!! And still running!" the 55-year-old actor and model wrote alongside a picture which shows him with Man Kaur.

He also shared a video which shows the two of them running together.

Milind Soman's post has racked up over 18,000 'likes' and hundreds of comments praising Ms Kaur for her determination and strength.

In an interview published on the Pinkathon website, Ms Kaur revealed that she took up running when she was 93. "When I started running at the age of 93 years we were at Chandigarh and went daily to Punjab University," she said.

Ms Kaur said that she felt "immeasurable" happiness at representing India in the 2011 World Masters Athletics Championship and stressed upon the importance of eating healthy.

"My favorite food is healthy food. There is no favorite for foods, only whichever food is good for health," she told Milind Soman.