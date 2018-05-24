Michelle Obama's Throwback Pic With Husband Barack Has Internet Swooning

"You can't tell it from this photo, but Barack woke up on our wedding day in October, 1992 with a nasty head cold. Somehow, by the time I met him at the altar, it had miraculously disappeared and we ended up dancing almost all night," Ms Obama writes in the caption.
"Twenty five years later, we're still having fun, while also doing the hard work to build our partnership and support each other as individuals. I can't imagine going on this wild ride with anybody else," she continues.
The picture has the Internet making heart-eyes. Posted less than 20 hours ago, the photo has racked up over 3.2 million 'likes' and counting.
"You are truly remarkable people. Thank you for sharing yourselves with all of us. We are all better off because of you," writes one person on Instagram. "This is #goals right here," writes another.
"QUEEN #myroyalcouple," jokes a third.
Ms Obama shared this gorgeous black-and-white picture on their 25th wedding anniversary last year. "A quarter of a century later, you're still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know," she wrote in the caption.
In 2013, Mr Obama posted a similar photo from their wedding day on their 21st wedding anniversary. He captioned it, "You and I"
CommentsIn 2017, the Obamas tweeted the sweetest Valentine's Day messages to each other. The former first couple met while he was an intern and she his adviser at a Chicago law firm.
On Monday, Netflix announced a production deal with Barack and Michelle Obama that will see them create content for the streaming service.
