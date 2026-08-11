<i>"Mera Bharat Mahan"</i>: German Man's Fluent Hindi, Bhojpuri Leaves Internet Impressed

A German man's deep love for India has won hearts online after a video showed him speaking Hindi, Bhojpuri and Marathi with surprising ease. The man, identified as Rainer Krack, has reportedly visited India many times and developed a strong connection with its languages, food and culture. In a video shared on Instagram by user Shubham Jain, Krack spoke about his fondness for India and ended the interaction by proudly saying, "Mera Bharat Mahan."

The video shows a woman named Tanya interviewing Krack about his frequent visits to India. When asked how many times he had travelled to the country, he gave an exaggerated figure before making it clear that he was serious about his frequent trips. Krack also spoke about India being a "jannat" for vegetarians, highlighting the wide variety of vegetarian food available across the country.

The conversation became even more interesting when another woman asked if he could speak Marathi. Rather than answering directly in Marathi, Krack surprised those around him by responding in Bhojpuri.

"In Thailand, when I met German and his love for India," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

He went on to talk about his familiarity with Indian languages and culture, saying that his connection with the country extends beyond travel. He also mentioned reading books in Hindi and learning several Indian languages during his university years.

According to Jain, Krack is a German national who currently lives in Bangkok, Thailand, and has been travelling to India for years.

His fluent Hindi and unexpected switch to Bhojpuri amused and impressed viewers, with many praising the traveller for embracing Indian languages and culture so wholeheartedly. One user wrote, "Not about country; Just see the loveliness and spark in his eye. This is the way of living life. Inspirational man."

Another commented, "Give him an Aadhar card." A third said, "Man's speaking better Hindi than most of current generation's Indian people."