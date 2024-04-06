Memo Lists 5 Rules For Employees To Stop 'Time Clock Fraud', Internet Calls It 'Outrageous'

The post has amassed more than 3,400 upvotes

A Reddit user's post about an office memo has gone viral on social media and has left people shocked. The notice lists the rules employees should follow to stop "time clock fraud". According to the post, "Time clock fraud occurs whenever an employee does something while punched in that is unrelated to work (while not on a 15-minute break)". The memo urges staffers to follow five rules in a bid to curb time clock fraud. These rules include using the bathroom before starting work or while on their 15-minute break, taking off their coats before punching in, and arriving early.

"Don't do these things. It's theft. Seriously, do not," the caption of the Reddit post read.

Take a look below:

The post was shared just a few days back, and since then it has amassed more than 3,400 upvotes. It also garnered a flurry of comments, many of which express shock and disapproval at the rules mentioned in the memo. Several users also shared their own experiences of having to manage work time and break time inside a workplace.

"This used to anger me at my last job. It was a huge warehouse, and it would usually take 2-4 min to get to the break room. We were expected to be back at our stations when the bell rang, exactly 15 minutes after our break started. So basically, we had a 10-minute break and 5 minutes of walking," one user wrote.

"Funny how they don't mention the time clock fraud of telling you to work over a scheduled hour or work through breaks," commented another.

"Nope. Once I'm inside the work building, I'm clocking in and doing everything I need to do on the clock. If me walking to break is considered 'break time', then me taking off a hoodie or using the bathroom is work time," expressed a Reddit user.

"I have to admit that was one thing my previous employer did right. Hourly workers were given extra time to walk to and from their breaks since the lunchroom was at one end of the building," shared another.

"I used to clock in in the parking lot at my old job. It was an app and had a range that extended outside the office. They can pay me for my 30-second walk," commented a user.