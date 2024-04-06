Video: Man Travels From Manali To Kanyakumari On Skateboard, Internet Amazed

The skateboarder ended his journey and reached Kanyakumari on April 1.

People have been using various transportation methods to travel from one corner of the world to another. They range from busses, vans, cycles and even autorickshaws. But now a man has accomplished the same thing on a skateboard. Yes, you read that right! Professional skateboarder Ritik Kratzel was on a mission with his skateboard and one tiny backpack in India. He began his journey on his skateboard from Manali and went all the way to Kanyakumari. He managed to complete his extraordinary trip within 100 days.

Mr Kratzel documented his entire journey on Instagram. He posted several videos showing his present location, and his followers showered him with love and support. In his clips, Mr Kratzel shared his views on various things he encountered. From Google Maps not working to dense fog engulfing highways, the journey has undoubtedly been difficult for the skateboarder.

"Manali To Kanyakumari Skate Journey comes to an end. Thank you, everyone, for sticking around with me. It wouldn't have been possible without all of you. And thank you for watching," the young skateboarder captioned his final post.

Watch the video below:

Mr Kratzel shared the clip just a few days back and since then it has amassed more than 30,000 views and several likes. In the comments section, users expressed support for him. "Absolutely great, no bullshit, no showoff. Simple Decathlon Board, no stereotype for Mall grabbing, no "drippy" clothes. Hats off, very few people are on the internet like you," wrote one user.

"Dude when I met you, I thought this journey was tough, which is actually true but it ain't as tough as your zeal to conquer it. Kudos to you Ritik bhai, you've inspired me and others," expressed another.

"Absolutely amazing! We are sooooo proud of you! You had a big bold dream and you made it come true! Your bravery, humility, kindness and adventurous spirit have captivated so many. Congratulations deva ji! commented a third user. Bruh! you are heat. This fills me with alot of courage to do such a thing myself," added another.

Meanwhile, on January 7 this year, Mr Kratzel posted the first episode of his adventure on Instagram. He ended his journey and reached Kanyakumari on April 1.