YouTuber Builds DIY Version Of Apple Vision Pro, Impresses Internet

The YouTuber embarked on a mission to construct a functional replica of the Apple Vision Pro.

'Basically Homeless', a YouTuber, created a functional budget version of the high-end Apple Vision Pro using parts from a thrift store.

While not as sleek or mobile as the original, Basically Homeless' creation replicates basic functionalities like hand gesture controls.

The YouTuber achieved this by mounting a monitor, camera, and PC onto a helmet, and cleverly using a live video feed as the background. Viewers were impressed by the ingenuity of the project, praising Basically Homeless for their creativity and resourcefulness. Comments compared the YouTuber to Iron Man and commended their unique approach.

Watch the video here:

The video highlights the potential of DIY tech projects, showcasing what can be achieved with readily available components.

The YouTube viewers are quite impressed with this imitation VR headset. They've flooded the comments section with expressions of admiration, showcasing their appreciation for its features and design.

"I heard Apple had an all-hands-on-deck meeting because of this guy. He is going to single-handedly bring down Apple," commented a user.

"This guy is one of the best content creators on YouTube. His humour and intelligence showcased in his videos are so fun and rewatchable," wrote another user.

"Brother was just a memer making rainbow six siege content; now he is making mind-blowing content and creation. I'm so glad I kept watching you this entire time. Even before you mentioned your wife and marriage and all that, you were and are still an amazing YouTuber," commented a third user.