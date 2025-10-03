Melania Trump Shares Her Own AI Video. Here's Why It Is Making Waves On Internet

US First Lady Melania Trump has shared an AI-generated video of herself, sparking widespread curiosity and speculation on social media. The video, originally posted by the official X (formerly Twitter) account @TrueMELANIAmeme and reshared by her, comes amid a wave of AI-driven content from US President Donald Trump, signaling a new phase in the Trump family's digital strategy.

The short clip, titled "Into The Future", shows a digital version of Melania Trump emerging from pixels, blinking, and standing in what appears to be the luxurious interior of Trump Tower. She is dressed in a dark formal outfit with her signature highlighted hair. The futuristic style and AI-generated format have led many viewers to wonder about its meaning and implications.

The post quickly gained traction online, reaching nearly 1 million views within a short period. Social media users responded with mixed reactions, some expressing confusion.

The meme is linked to Melania Trump's cryptocurrency, $MELANIA, which reportedly aims to build a digital brand presence combining tech, fashion, and politics.

Social media users responded with intrigue and cryptic interpretations. One user commented, "Melania knows that we are all divine. All we need is gnosis." Another observed, "Did anyone notice the building that disappeared?" A third user wrote, "I want to go into the future with you. Take us to the infinite."

While no official explanation of the video's symbolism has been given, its cryptic nature has sparked debates across the internet.