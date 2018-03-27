Meghan Markle's Sister-In-Law 'Not Invited' To Royal Wedding Meghan Markle's nephew said that he and his mother have not yet received the wedding invitation

Tyler Dooley and his mother Tracy told Good Morning Britain through a video link from Oregon, US, that they did not receive an invitation, although they were mailed out last week, according to Fox News.



The mother-son pair further said that Markle used to babysit Tyler and his brother Thomas and added that they did not "harbour any hard feelings" over being left off from the guest list.



Tracy said, "I don't think we are getting invitations, but that is fine. We are so proud of her."



Tyler recalled that he last communicated with the former 'Suits' actress three years ago and said it was an "honour" to see Markle to become part of the royal family.



On rumours that Markle's father will walk his daughter down the aisle, Tracy said that "he would be going there (to the wedding) and arrangements are being made."



While Tracy and Tyler are unlikely to attend the wedding, they are planning on travelling to the UK as part of "Good Morning Britain's" royal wedding coverage.



On Thursday, the Kensington Palace announced that the royal wedding service would be held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, UK on May 19.



Around 600 guests will soon be handed out official invitations for the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Markle.



The invitations, made using American ink on English card and printed by Barnard and Westwood, also reveal the dress code for guests attending the wedding ceremony - uniform, morning coat or lounge suit, or day dress with a hat.



Prince Harry, who was a former soldier in the British army and is now the Captain General of Royal Marines, will likely don a uniform for the ceremony.



A further 200 guests will join Prince Harry and Markle at an evening reception at Frogmore House, about half a mile south of Windsor Castle.



Frogmore House has been a Royal residence since 1792. This is the venue where Prince Harry and Markle posed for their official engagement photos in November last year. (ANI)











