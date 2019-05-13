Meghan Celebrates Mother's Day With Pic Of Baby Archie

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, celebrated her first Mother's Day on Sunday, just six days after giving birth. On the Sussex Royal Instagram account, Prince Harry and Meghan shared a picture of baby Archie's feet to mark the occasion. Although Mother's Day in the UK is observed in March, in the US and other countries, it is celebrated on the second Sunday of May.

The picture appears to show the newest royal in a white blanket. In the background are blooming forget-me-not flowers, which many on social media have pointed out were Princess Diana's favourite.

"Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered," reads the caption. The post also included a quote from Nayyirah Waheed's poem "lands.

The picture has collected 1.7 million 'likes' since being shared online.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on Monday, May 6. The world got its first glimpse of the royal baby when Harry and Meghan posed with him at St George's Hall in Windsor Castle, four days ago. Baby Archie is the Queen's eighth great-grandchild, and seventh in line to the British throne.

Click for more trending news

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.