Meet The Golden Tabby Tiger 'Ava', The New Internet Sensation

A new star is here, and it is not a pop icon or a celebrity. Ava, a three-year-old golden tabby tiger from Thailand, is arguably the most popular animal on the Internet at the moment. Following in the footsteps of Moo Deng the hippo and Pesto the penguin, Ava's cuteness has made her everyone's favourite, especially after the Chiang Mai Night Safari shared her pictures on Facebook on November 19.



Born on February 16, 2021, Ava, along with her sister Luna, is one of the rarest Bengal tiger variants known as golden tigers. This unique colouration results from a recessive gene, making them exceptionally uncommon. To date, fewer than 30 golden tigers are known to exist in captivity worldwide, making Ava truly unique.

Ava's parents come from the Czech Republic and South Africa. They were brought to the Chiang Mai Night Safari in 2015. Her lineage has a strong genetic heritage that contributed to her rare golden coat, setting her apart from the traditional orange and black-striped Bengal tigers.

Golden tigers like Ava are even rarer than white tigers, another genetic variant of the Bengal or Siberian tiger, of which around 200 exist globally. Ava's playful demeanour and her soft, fluffy appearance have made her a standout attraction.

Her online fame has led to an outpouring of adoration from fans worldwide. Comments on her social media posts range from calling her a “cute little kitten” to “an orange cat.”

“She is a cat or a tiger??” an X user wrote on a photo of the feline.

Another user commented, “When the tiger is cuter than your crush .”

The growing fame of Ava and Luna, the rare tiger siblings, is expected to draw more eager tourists to the Chiang Mai Night Safari.

The pair can be viewed daily at the Tiger World area from 11 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, Moo Deng, the hippo, has been attracting global attention at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi.