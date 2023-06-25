Meet Scooter, Winner Of The World's Ugliest Dog 2023 Title

Scooter is a Chinese crested.

A seven-year-old Chinese crested canine was crowned the winner of the 2023 Ugliest Dog contest on June 23. Scooter was awarded a sum of $1,500 and a trophy. The contest, which has been held as part of the Sonoma-Marin fair in California's Petaluma for the past 50 years, is a world-renowned event. It aims to promote dog adoption, showcases extraordinary canines that have defied adversity and also celebrates their imperfections.

This year's winner - seven-year-old Scooter - was born with deformed hind legs. The hairless Chinese Crested dog was saved by the Saving Animals From Euthanasia (SAFE) rescue group, according to Today. A man in the rescue group had first adopted Scooter. He kept him for about seven years. During this period, Linda Elmquist used to check on Scooter and also take him to the required medical appointments. After the man was unable to continue caring for the extraordinary canine, Elmquist adopted him.

It is reported that Scooter has walked on his front legs ever since he was a pup and as he gets older he gets tired easily. In order to rest, the dog sits on his hind legs like a tripod.

Elmquist revealed that Scooter was evaluated by a physical therapist to get a cart. Though it took some time for him to adjust to the vehicle, he now moves faster and can do things he could never do like sniff his surroundings. Elmquist said that apart from his deformity, Scooter is just like any other dog and “loves braunschweiger sausage.”

Last year, the World's Ugliest Dog contest returned after a two-year break owing to the pandemic. In 2022, a dog named Mr. Happy Face , which had a crooked grin and stark, white mohawk, was announced as the winner. Mr Happy Face had tumours, neurological issues, and a tilted head. He required a diaper and also struggled to stand upright or walk.