Meet Junjun The Bear Cub, Internet's Latest Heartthrob

Visitors to the Shanghai Zoo have fallen in love with Junjun, a one-year-old brown bear cub who enjoys playing with his favourite toy—a well-worn tire—and splashing in water. He has now become a favourite of zoo visitors, but also he is going viral on the internet with many people sharing his videos on social media platforms.

Junjun, standing 1 meter tall and weighing over 35 kilograms, has the cutest fluffy coat and puppy-like charm that instantly puts him on a crowd favorite. His fans cannot resist gushing about his adorable puppy-like face that resembles a mischievous puppy as they take pictures and videos of him and cheer at every move.

Watch Junjun's Video here:

Happy 1st birthday to Junjun, the star bear cub at #ShanghaiZoo! 🐻🎉 The zoo celebrated with a bear-shaped cake, fun toys, and lots of visitors coming together for the big day!



Video cr. 布布的少女心#军军 #Junjun #cute #animals #fun

Junjun, Shanghai Zoo's star #bear cub🐻, is stealing hearts with his #fitness routine. Twice a day, 500 meters each! Who knew morning #jogs could be this cute? 🌞

Even on cold January weekdays, when the zoo is mostly empty, Junjun still attracts a devoted audience. Every two days, he greets his visitors, who admire his energy and cuteness.

Junjun's playful spirit is bringing warmth and joy to Shanghai this winter, proving he's not just a bear cub—he's the zoo's little superstar.

"His little movements are really funny. Very cute, so cute that it can't be cuter," one visitor told news agency Reuters.

Born at the zoo as the first offspring of his parents, Junjun was hand-reared by keepers who supplied his toys and favourite foods and apples with honey.

Junjun's fame has spread on social media, with videos and pictures online commenting on his resemblance to Duffy, a teddy bear and popular Disney character.

"Everyone likes such a lively and active bear cub," said his keeper, Yang Junjie. "He can play in the exhibition area all day long, attracting everyone's attention."

Junjun has always been playful, said Yang, who added he was initially taken aback by the streams of visitors as he did not realise his charge had become an online celebrity.

The bear's favourite game is racing with his keepers, first chasing them, then being chased by them, but stopping to let them catch up.