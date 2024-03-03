'Mom On Duty': Polar Bear Rescues Cub From Drowning, Video Is Viral

"Mom is Mom," wrote a person.

A mother's love for her child knows no bounds. This is also true in the case of animals. They love and care for their babies and do everything in their power to protect them from danger and teach them how to survive. In a similar incident, a video of a polar bear saving its cub from drowning is going viral on the internet and won the hearts of many.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Gabriele Corno. The young bear can be seen tumbling into the body of water after slipping from a rock in the short clip. Mother bear races to her baby's aid as it fights relentlessly to remain afloat. She jumps into a pool of water and shows her cub how to climb out of danger. Within a few seconds, the baby cub climbs back on the surface of the rock and walks freely.

Watch the video below:

Mother Polar Bear dives into pool to save her cub from drowning…and even teaches it how to climb to safety pic.twitter.com/ebpXqTvRN4 — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) February 12, 2024

The short 13-second clip has amassed 1.15 lakh views and two thousand likes on the microblogging platform. "Mother Polar Bear dives into pool to save her cub from drowning...and even teaches it how to climb to safety," reads the caption of the post.

"Whether it is an animal or a human, mother's love is always unconditional," said a user.

"Mothers do everything for their children," added a second person.

Another user stated, "Mom on duty!"

"Mom is Mom," wrote a person.

"Absolutely stunning video of motherly love!" remarked a person.

"A mother doesn't think about when to go and save her little one. This mom is great," commented an X user.

A seventh person said, "The intelligence of animals never ceases to amaze me."

Many users also left heart emojis in the comments section.