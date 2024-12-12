Watch: Indian Army Rescues Himalayan Brown Bear Cub Trapped In Tin Can, Wins Praise

Indian Army soldiers are winning praise on social media after they rescued a distressed Himalayan Brown Bear cub, affectionately named Bahadur after its head became trapped in a metal container. A heartwarming video of the rescue operation has gone viral on social media, garnering widespread admiration.

The exact location of the rescue remains undisclosed, but the footage showcases the challenging high-altitude border environment in which the soldiers operated. The cub, clearly distressed, was spotted by the soldiers with its head stuck in the metal canister. They initially tried to remove the canister by hand but realised this approach could harm the bear. The troops then used tools to carefully cut through the metal, eventually freeing Bahadur.

"Indian army troops rescuing a Himalayan bear somewhere near their forward post," the video was captioned on X.

Watch the video here:

Indian army troops rescuing a Himalayan bear somewhere near their forward post🙌 pic.twitter.com/nntLEnn0se — KiloMike2🇮🇳 (@TacticalKafir) November 24, 2024

After the rescue, the soldiers provided food to help the bear cub to recover from its ordeal. Eventually, the cub wandered back into the wilderness.

The rescue has won the hearts of many, earning widespread praise for their bravery, empathy, and commitment to preserving wildlife. Many users praised their selfless act, recognising it as a shining example of kindness and compassion towards all living beings.

One user wrote, "Great to see the Indian Army giving their best even at the most extreme places of the world." Another commented, "Thank you Indian Army. Only if there a way to find how the canister was there in the first place and find ways to avoid such thing from being dumped."

A third said, "Thank you Indian Army. Only if there a way to find how the canister was there in the first place and find ways to avoid such thing from being dumped." A fourth user added, "Great effort thank you."