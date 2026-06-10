Meerut Farm Swimming Pool Earns Rs 22 Lakh A Month? Viral Claim Sparks Heated Debate On X

A social media post about a farm-based swimming pool business in Meerut went viral after claiming it makes over 22 lakh per month during peak summer. The claim was made by content creator Pooja on X, where she shared details of a conversation with a friend who runs the venture. Pooja said her friend initially downplayed the business, calling it nothing extraordinary. But after a detailed conversation, the numbers looked very different. The swimming pool is reportedly located along NH-58 in Meerut, and photographs of the facility were shared online.

According to the post, the swimming pool attracts between 700 and 800 visitors every day during the summer holidays. Based on an average of 750 visitors paying Rs 100 each, the business could generate roughly Rs 75,000 in daily revenue. Over 30 days, the monthly revenue comes to approximately 22.5 lakh.

The post further claimed that the business continues to perform well even outside the peak season. On regular days, around 250 visitors reportedly use the pool, translating into an estimated Rs 25,000 in daily revenue or about Rs 7.5 lakh per month.

Pooja also shared details about the operation's expenses, stating that the owner already possesses the land and employs two security guards whose combined monthly salary is around Rs 20,000.

Another aspect of the business model that attracted particular attention was the claim that water drained from the pool is later sold to farmers for irrigation. According to the post, the same water generates revenue twice, first through ticket sales and later through agricultural use.

"That's when I realized Some people don't just own land they turn it into a money-printing machine," she wrote.

See the post here:

The viral claim quickly divided social media users. While some viewed it as an example of a profitable small-town business opportunity, others questioned whether the figures were realistic. Some users argued that handling 800 visitors daily would need large-scale water filtration, huge parking, high maintenance, and strict commercial licenses. Several users also noted that the Rs 22.5 lakh figure represents gross revenue rather than profit, arguing that expenses such as electricity, water treatment, chemicals, lifeguards, and upkeep could substantially reduce earnings.

One user said, "The data of 750 people visiting a pool every day is a wide stroke of imagination. And if by any chance they do, then they are swimming in a cesspool of dirt and disease."

On the other hand, some users said the claim is plausible, remarking how farm tourism and budget pools are growing in semi-urban areas like Meerut. With intense heat waves in North India, pools charging 100 to 150 rupees per session often see heavy crowds.

Another user wrote, "The smartest businesses are the ones that make money from the same asset in multiple ways. A swimming pool earning from visitors and then from irrigation water is a great example of maximizing resources."

A third added, "It's a really interesting way of looking at business. When land and ideas are used properly, even a simple step like this can turn into a strong income source..."

A few users also questioned the apparent lack of visitors in photos shared online. Pooja clarified that the images were taken in the morning when footfall is relatively low, adding that crowds tend to build later in the day. Others questioned how a single swimming pool could accommodate hundreds of visitors daily. In response, she explained that customers are granted access for limited time slots, allowing more people to use the facility throughout the day.

Some challenged the claim that farmers would be willing or able to use chlorinated pool water for irrigation, raising doubts about the feasibility of that additional revenue stream.

A fourth said, "Anyone else wondering how chlorinated water is being used for irrigation? Is it safe? Is there some processing happening before distributing to farmers?"