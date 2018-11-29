McDonald's Customer Tries To Pay For Meal With Chips, Single Sock. Then...

A drunk McDonald's customer tried to pay for his meal with a packet of potato chips and a sock

A drunk McDonald's customer who tried to pay for his meal with a packet of potato chips and a sock ended up regretting his foolishness when it cost him hundreds of pounds and the chance to witness the birth of his child.

Shamsher Butt, driving under the influence of alcohol, made a late-night run to the fast food chain in King's Lynn, UK, earlier this month. According to Lynn News, after drink driving to the drive-thru window, he tried to pay for his order by offering the McDonald's employee a potato chip package. When that did not work, he offered him a sock.

The employee told his colleagues to call the police and asked Mr Butt to wait while he prepared his order.

Once cops arrived at around 4.40 am in the morning, they administered a breathanalyser test and found his blood alcohol level to be two-times the legal limit.

Mr Butt, 29, pleaded guilty to drink driving and told the police he had vodka at a nightclub before driving.

He was then arrested and taken to jail the following day - the day when he was supposed to drive his wife to the hospital where she was giving birth to their baby.

In mitigation, Alison Muir said: "He was in high jinks. His wife was going to give birth the following day. He was supposed to take her to hospital but he was in the police station."

Mr Butt has now been asked to pay a fine of 120 pounds, along with 85 pounds in court costs and 35 pounds victim surcharge. He has also been banned from driving for 18 months.