UK Man Abandoned As Newborn In Plastic Bag Reunites With Birth Family After Four Decades

A man who was abandoned in a plastic bag as a newborn has been reunited with his birth family after 40 years. According to People, Jon Scarlett-Phillips, now 40, was found in a swimming pool car park's toilet in Milton Keynes, UK, back in September 1984. He was reportedly wrapped in a blanket inside a plastic bag and even had his placenta still attached when he was abandoned by his birth mother. He was discovered by three teenage girls, who called for help and an ambulance.

Now, after almost four decades, Mr Scarlett-Phillips met his half-siblings during an episode of the UK television show 'Long Lost Family'. On the show, he said he is grateful to the three girls who found him. "I'm grateful, very grateful that they (the three teenage girls) heard me and found me. They're the ones that saved my life," he said, as per the outlet.

The 40-year-old also stated that deciding to look for his birth family had been tough. "I didn't want to search for a very long time. It's hard, it's hard to deal with," he said. "The question is still there: 'Why did she do it?'" he added.

Mr Scarlett-Phillips, who was later adopted, is now a chef. He lives with his wife and their 17-year-old son. He said while he had a "good childhood," he always knew he was a "foundling," which resulted in "anger issues". "I had a lot of anger issues, a lot of emptiness, and when you feel empty, you don't know how to fill that," he said.

During the show, Mr Scarlett-Phillips wasn't able to reunite with his birth mother, but his half-sisters informed that their mother, who was around 20 when she gave birth to him, was suffering from a long-term illness. According to The Independent, she felt "physically and mentally" unable to attend.

His mother also sent a message for their meet-up, which read, "Hi, I've sent this message to the girls so they can let you know the reasons why I'm not with them today. Unfortunately, I feel unable, both physically and mentally, to come today following a long period of illness."

She added that she's struggling with feelings of guilt and shame, and that she needs to process them before going any further.

Mr Scarlett-Phillips' birth siblings, on the other hand, instantly connected. "We've always wanted a brother," they said on the show. "Well, you've now got one and I'm not going anywhere," he stated.