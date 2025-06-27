After 2 Weeks Of Saying No, UK Agrees To Move Stranded F-35B To Kerala Hangar

The British F-35B fighter jet, stuck in Kerala for two weeks after it made an emergency landing, will be moved to the hangar of the airport once "engineering teams from the UK arrive with specialist equipment."

Earlier, sources told NDTV that the British Navy had requested the aircraft not be moved to the hangar as they may not want others to take a closer look at the "protected technologies" of the fighter jet.

F-35B is an American-made supersonic stealth fighter jet of the fifth generation and the most advanced stealth fighter in the world, developed by Lockheed Martin. The Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) is the most expensive fighter jet programme in history.

The British High Commission spokesperson said, "A UK F-35B aircraft is awaiting repairs at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport after developing an engineering issue. The UK has accepted an offer to move the aircraft to the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility at the airport."

"The aircraft will be moved to the hangar once UK engineering teams arrive with specialist equipment, thereby ensuring there is minimal disruption to scheduled maintenance of other aircraft," they added.

Earlier, Air India had offered a parking space in the hangar of the Thiruvananthapuram airport, but sources told NDTV that the British Navy had declined the offer.

The UK High Commission in Bengaluru responded to a question from NDTV about the plane's status and said, "A UK F-35 aircraft was unable to return to HMS Prince of Wales due to adverse weather conditions. Prioritising safety, the aircraft diverted to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in India, where it landed safely. The aircraft has subsequently developed an engineering issue whilst on the ground which precluded its return to the Carrier," the High Commission said."

The fighter jet is part of the Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group deployed to the Indo-Pacific. The F-35B was returning to its base after completing a joint maritime exercise with the Indian Navy when it made an emergency landing on June 14.

The authorities at the airport expected the aircraft to take off shortly after refuelling when it reported low fuel levels, but the technical snag extended, forcing the potent fighter jet to stay at the airport.

The High Commission said the UK government has been working closely with its Indian counterpart, as well as the Air Force, Navy, and airport officials, throughout this time.

They said, "The aircraft will return to active service once repairs and safety checks have been completed. Ground teams continue to work closely with Indian authorities to ensure safety and security precautions are observed. We thank the Indian authorities and Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for their continued support."

F-35 is a Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) developed by the US to replace the fleet of existing US fighter jets, like the F/A-18 Super Hornet, since the carrier version of the aircraft, the F-35C, is operated by the US Navy. The F-35A variant is used by the US Air Force, and the F-35B, the one operated by the Royal Navy, can vertically take off and land. The US Marine Corps uses this variant.

The F-35 is indeed the most advanced fighter aircraft on the planet. Its stealth technology, like special radar coating and very few hardpoints, makes it difficult for enemies to detect it on their radar. The fighter jet has a radar cross-section of 0.005 metres square, almost the size of a golf ball. Despite its advanced features, the US Government Accountability Office (GAO), in its report, said it would take at least $1.7 Trillion to purchase, operate and sustain the aircraft in its 66-year life cycle due to high maintenance costs and developmental delays.