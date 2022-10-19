Matrimonial Ad Seeking Groom With Degrees From Top-Tier Institutes Draws Internet's Ire

A matrimonial ad with a weird set of requirements has gone viral online (Representative Image)

A matrimonial ad has drawn the Internet's ire with its weirdly specific list of requirements. A bride is seeking a groom who is "not born before June 1992", but that's not all. It's the educational qualification, of the groom, which has become a massive topic of debate on the internet.

The ad specifies that the groom should have degrees from Tier- 1 institutes. The groom can have degrees such as, "MBA, MTech, MS, or PGDM." And in case he turned out to be an engineer, he should have degrees from Tier-1 colleges including, "IIT: Bombay, Madra, Kanpur, Delhi, Roorkee, Kharagpur, and Guwahati. NIT: Calicut, Delhi, Kurukshetra, Jalandhar, Trichi, Suratkal, Warangal. IIT Hyderabad, Allahabad, Delhi, Bangalore, IISc Bangalore, BITS Pilani, Hyderabad, DTU, NSIT, and Jadavpur University (Calcutta)."

And if you are an MBA, then you should be from, "IIM: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calcutta, Indore, Lucknow, Kozhikode. FMS, IIFT, ISB, JBIMS, MDI, NITIE, SP jain, SJMSOM, and XLRI."

The ad also mentioned that the prospect's salary should not be less than 30 LPA and he should belong to the corporate sector.

Besides these requirements, the ad says that the height of the groom should be between 5'7 to 6'. The suitor should have a small family, specifically 2 siblings and the ad also said the bride will give more preference to the educated family.

After surfacing on Twitter, the matrimonial ad has created quite a buzz online. Reactions ranged from incredulous to angry. A user asked, "Is she hiring a husband?"

Another commented, "I have been made to feel bad all these years after my wedding as I am the only one who doesn't have a government job in my immediate family. Husband had govt job too but he left. Life just finds you a reason to not let you remain in peace."

"Its ok to have preferences. Everyone would want only the best for their daughters. But the same applies to Men. Having so many filters will limit the TG, though. Money is imp factor but happiness after marriage is independent of these filters," read another comment.

The fourth wrote, "Nothing much but role reversal...the list is longer for the female partner preference and dowry as bonus."

Read another comment, "Imagine the outrage if some boy posts the same requirements."