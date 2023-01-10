Mashup Of AR Rahman's 10 Songs Goes Viral, Internet Can't Get Enough Of It

AR Rahman is known for the magic he creates with his music.

Music legend AR Rahman is known for the magic he creates with his music. He has given many hit songs, most of them striking a chord with out hearts. Rahman has completed nearly three decades in the industry and although his music has evolved, his songs are full of melody and rhythm, much loved and appreciation by all. The music maestro also celebrated his birthday on January 6. To mark the occasion, a music composer posted a mashup of his songs on Instagram.

The video was shared by Nelvin Keys on Instagram. The compilation includes songs like Slumdog Millionaire's Jai Ho, Sivaji's Balleilakka and the title track of Nayak: The Real Hero. The mashup is extremely catchy and mellifluous.

"10 in 1 - ARR Birthday Mix," reads the caption of the post. The user also mentions that he collaborated with another user, Revitalized Rahmanian, for the project.

Since being shared, the video has amassed 6.4 million views and over five lakh likes. Many users couldn't help but appreciate his skills.

"Killer," said one user.

"Petition to release this as a separate track in Spotify," commented another person.

A third person added, "I wish it never end."

"10/10" added another one.

Another person added, "What a mashup. Such a smooth and neat!! Especially the transition to Munbe Va dId and having the new york nagaram in humming throughout."

Many people said that the mashup was "amazing" and dropped heart emojis on the post. Many also added that they "loved" the audio clip.

On his birthday, the Oscar-winning musician launched 'Katraar', his metaverse project. It is a digital platform for upcoming artists and musicians. They can easily post their creations to this digital music portal and go for monetisation. Additionally, the well-known musician will make some of his original works accessible on the Katraar platform, which will be installed on the Hedera Network of the HBAR Foundation.

