Mark Zuckerberg's Height-Boosting Cushion Gets Twitter's Attention

Offbeat | | Updated: April 11, 2018 12:35 IST
Mark Zuckerberg in the 138-seat hearing room on the second floor of Capitol Hill

As Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg faced the scrutiny of over 40 US senators, Twitter paid close attention to not just his words but also his body language, the awkwardly oversized-suit and even his chair. The 33-year-old billionaire was in the US Capitol building in Washington to give his testimony on the Cambridge Analytica data scandal that hit the company. But on Twitter, apart from his testimony, there was chatter about Mark Zuckerberg using a height-boosting cushion during the five-hour hearing. In photos from the joint Congressional hearing, the 5'7" chief executive was seen sitting on a four-inch-thick cushion which didn't go unnoticed by Internet users.

It's unclear whether the cushion was specially requested by Mark Zuckerberg or whether it was brought in from his own office but as word got out on his "big boy" chair, there was no dearth of jokes on Twitter about the extra padding.
 
Many also came to his defence.

Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday took full responsibility and repeatedly apologised for the data leak of 87 millions Facebook users by British political consultant firm Cambridge Analytica for 2016 US presidential election.

"It's clear now that we didn't do enough to prevent these tools from being used for harm," Mark Zuckerberg told senators. "That goes for fake news, foreign interference in elections, and hate speech, as well as developers and data privacy."

The social media mogul managed to deflect any specific promises to support any congressional regulation of Facebook and other Internet companies.

"I'll have my team follow up with you so that way we can have this discussion across the different categories where I think this discussion needs to happen," Zuckerberg told senators when asked what regulations he thought were necessary.

Mark Zuckerberg will return to the US Capitol for a second day of hearing on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies)

