Mark Zuckerberg's Height-Boosting Cushion Gets Twitter's Attention

Mark Zuckerberg in the 138-seat hearing room on the second floor of Capitol Hill

Zuckerberg is in an adult high chair. https://t.co/82tj7w5pFn — kb. (@kirbybourbon) April 10, 2018

#Zuckerberg also needs a booster seat. Glad he could move on from his high chair! pic.twitter.com/gflS22kDaP — Paul Lee (@PaulLee85) April 10, 2018

Can we just briefly talk about... how short this chair is for Zuckerberg's testimony? Look at those chair legs. WTF lmfao. pic.twitter.com/XEVgUl7Zap — Harrison Kinsley (@Sentdex) April 11, 2018

#Zuckerberg had to request a high chair to use the "people" sized table and chair set. pic.twitter.com/ptafl1H4we — /jfk/ (@kozical) April 10, 2018

That Mark Zuckerberg either demanded or, more entertainingly, brought, his own high quality leather booster chair to his senate hearing is everything you need to know about Mark Zuckerberg. https://t.co/i23D4aD39I — Laura Jean (@lauraincapetown) April 10, 2018

#Zuckerberg brought his own high chair ha ha ha ha ha ha. — FGF111 (@fisherfank3) April 11, 2018

Zuckerberg got a booster chair, priceless. https://t.co/dhr861MjlD — RiseFromTheAshes (@amelie811) April 11, 2018

His advance "team" couldn't arrange a proper chair? Horrible optics but hilarious....Mark Zuckerberg used a booster seat to testify before Congress https://t.co/w5Mzl8i2eK via @nypost — Benjamin Fisher (@AbsoluteFisher) April 11, 2018

Zuckerberg gets to go talk to Congress and they even put him on a baby chair — Peter Nameth (@WilliamQuake1) April 11, 2018