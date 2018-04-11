'I Started Facebook And I'm Responsible For What Happens Here': Mark Zuckerberg Testifies Before US Congress: LIVE Updates

Washington: Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg has arrived at the US Capitol building to testify before Congress. Hours before the hearing began, a huge number of people waited in a line to watch the testimony. Mark Zuckerberg is expected to strike a conciliatory tone in his testimony as he seeks to avoid the possibility of new regulations after the privacy scandal involving the firm Cambridge Analytica, that has mired the social media giant in controversy.
"My position is not that there should be no regulation...but what is the right regulation?"
"My position is not that there should be no regulation...I think the real question, as the internet becomes more important in people's lives, is what is the right regulation?"
"My position is not that there should be no regulation...I think the real question, as the internet becomes more important in people's lives, is what is the right regulation?"
"One of my greatest regrets in running the company is that we were slow in identifying the Russian information operations in 2016," says Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg.
Mark Zuckerberg: "After the 2016 election, our top priority was protecting the integrity of other elections around the world."
Mark Zuckerberg on 2018 being an important year for elections
"2018 is an important year for the whole world."
"Several countries like India, Pakistan will have elections."
"We'll do everything possible to ensure these elections are safe."
"2018 is an important year for the whole world."
"Several countries like India, Pakistan will have elections."
"We'll do everything possible to ensure these elections are safe."
Mark Zuckerberg on Cambridge Analytica
"We learnt in 2015 that Cambridge Analytica bought data from an App Developer. We took action and were told that Cambridge Analytica will not repeat it. It was a mistake to have believed them. We should have conducted a full audit," said Mark Zuckerberg on Cambridge Analytica.
"We learnt in 2015 that Cambridge Analytica bought data from an App Developer. We took action and were told that Cambridge Analytica will not repeat it. It was a mistake to have believed them. We should have conducted a full audit," said Mark Zuckerberg on Cambridge Analytica.
Mark Zuckerberg on Cambridge Analytica
"We learnt in 2015 that Cambridge Analytica bought data from an App Developer. We took action and were told that Cambridge Analytica will not repeat it. It was a mistake to have believed them. We should have conducted a full audit," said Mark Zuckerberg on Cambridge Analytica.
"We learnt in 2015 that Cambridge Analytica bought data from an App Developer. We took action and were told that Cambridge Analytica will not repeat it. It was a mistake to have believed them. We should have conducted a full audit," said Mark Zuckerberg on Cambridge Analytica.
Mark Zuckerberg mentions India in testimony, says "Want to ensure we protect integrity of elections around the world in 2018."
Mark Zuckerberg says new AI tools have been deployed to detect fake accounts that spread fake news. He said that this "is an arms race", when it came to the Russian interference in the US elections in 2016.
Mark Zuckerberg says "you're not allowed to have fake accounts in Facebook".
Mark Zuckerberg said "we were slow in identifying new operations", when it came to interference in US elections in 2016.
Mark Zuckerberg says determining hate speech is "the toughest". He said Facebook has been successful in determining terrorist propaganda using Artificial Intelligence tools. Mark Zuckerberg says it would take a few more years to use AI tools to detect hate speech.
Mark Zuckerberg says there should be "an overall philosophical shift" on how to run Facebook. He said that people will "see differences" in a few years.
Mark Zuckerberg says even though people don't like advertisements, but that people "really don't like ads that are not relevant".
Over Facebook's privacy policy, Mark Zuckerberg says that long privacy policies are cumbersome for people to read.
Mark Zuckerberg apologises for data leak: News agency AFP
In Capitol Hill, Mark Zuckerberg says "I'm sorry" for data abuses, reports news agency AFP
"Advertisers will never take priority in Facebook"
Mark Zuckerberg has said that advertisers do not take priority in Facebook.
Mark Zuckerberg has said that advertisers do not take priority in Facebook.
No more content
Comments