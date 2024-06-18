Man's Micromax-Engraved AirPods Spark Genius Anti-Theft Idea

This humorous yet practical approach garnered widespread attention.

The prevalence of phone snatching has instilled a sense of caution among smartphone users in public spaces. People are adopting various techniques to safeguard their devices, from insurance and security apps to tracking systems.

These measures aim to prevent the unfortunate and harrowing experience of phone theft. The problem extends beyond smartphones, as smart accessories like chargers, earphones, and earbuds are also targeted. Apple EarPods, in particular, are reportedly in high demand on the black market.

Amidst rising concerns, a man's unique strategy to deter theft has gone viral on social media. To avoid getting his Apple AirPods stolen, a social media user named Baked Samosa on X (formerly known as Twitter) revealed he engraved them with the logo of a different brand, Micromax, which is not as expensive as Apple products.

This unconventional method was revealed during a social media discussion about phone snatching. In the thread, someone shared photos of the location where their phone was stolen. Baked Samosa then posted a picture of his AirPods case, customised with a fist bump emoji, to illustrate his theft prevention technique. His reasoning? Disguising the brand logo to make them less appealing to potential thieves.

"Same reason why I engraved the emoji on my AirPods so that it gets confused as Micromax and gets saved," he explained in the caption he wrote along alongside the shared photo.

Check the post here:

same reason why i engraved the 👊 emoji on my airpods so that it gets confused as micromaxx and gets saved pic.twitter.com/Bb17bEkHII — basked samosa 👾 (@basked_samosa) June 9, 2024

Despite being a comment on a post, the image has gotten around more than 3 lakh views, making social media users laugh at this clever hack. People are commenting on the post with interesting reactions.

"Tim cook, ready to recall these Micromax airpods as we speak," a user commented jokingly.

"You are Big Brain Pro Max, Micromax," wrote another user.