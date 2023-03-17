Man's 'Heartbreak Insurance Fund' Tweet Becomes Hit Online. Twitter Says...

The unique concept has won over the internet

A breakup is an intense and excruciating experience, which can cause feelings of guilt, resentment, anger, and regret. It especially hurts a lot more when one partner cheats on the other. People going through a breakup wish that there was something that could make them feel better. With the same thought, a man came up with an economic idea to insure his broken heart, which has caught the internet's attention.

Twitter user Prateek Aryan shared how he and his girlfriend deposited Rs 500 monthly in a joint account. Their idea was to create a "Heartbreak Insurance Fund,'' and the deal was that whoever gets cheated on will get all the money. Unfortunately, his girlfriend cheated on him after four years and two months. While it may not be a consolation for his broken heart, he did receive Rs 25,000 as per their mutual deal.

He wrote, ''I got Rs 25000 because my girlfriend cheated on me. When our relationship started we deposited a monthly Rs 500 each into a joint account during relationship and made a policy that whoever gets cheated on, will walk away with all money. That is Heartbreak Insurance Fund (HIF).''

He further wrote, ''Women don't think you can get the benefit of Heartbreak Insurance Fund (HIF) in a relationship. This policy is only for loyal ones.''

The unique concept has won over the internet, and many called it a ''great '' and ''genius'' idea.

One user wrote, ''This is the most genius thing I have ever heard.'' Another commented, ''The fact that she was losing the money and still chose to cheat you. Man. You see the potential? You can repeat with other cases. You're welcome for the business idea.''

A third wrote, ''I don't know how you feeling rn so. Congrats if you're happy. Or Sorry if you feel bad about getting cheated on.'' A fourth added, ''This is the weirdest thing I have read.'' Yet another said, ''Gonna make this a thing from now on.''