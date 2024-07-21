Man's Fundraising Effort For Barber's New Phone Ends In Heartwarming Surprise

Nothing company quickly located Sonu and surprised him with a brand new Nothing Phone 1

Sonu, a barber from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, found himself in a tough spot when his phone was stolen. In an effort to help, a generous customer initiated a fundraiser on Milaap to raise Rs 15,000 for a new phone. To encourage donations, the customer designed a T-shirt with a QR code linking directly to the donation page. He lauded Sonu for his respectful and kind nature, calling him a person with a heart of gold. The customer, who also enjoyed Sonu's playlist, promised to download every song he liked once Sonu got a new phone. In a heartwarming twist, the makers of the Nothing Phone heard about Sonu's story and decided to surprise him with a special gift.

The story began when an X user spotted Sonu's client in Connaught Place wearing a T-shirt with a QR code for the fundraiser. The tweet read, "Spotted this guy in CP today (the QR code opens a fundraiser for his barber)." According to the fundraiser page, the description says, "My barber's phone got stolen, and I want to help him get a new one. He's a kind soul who never talks to anyone rudely and listens to everyone's problems without judgment. I really want to make him smile again, so I'm raising this fund to gift him a new phone. From Kumar Sanu to Honey Singh, his playlist was pure gold, and I will download all his favorite songs to his new phone. PS - People also call him Ghaziabad ka Aalim Hakim."

See the post here:

spotted this guy in CP today (the QR code opens a fundraiser for his barber) 😭



read the complete story! pic.twitter.com/8jFT8w5bJa — Pooja Sanwal (@poojaasanwal) July 16, 2024

Soon after the post went viral, Akis Evangelidis, the Co-Founder and Head of Marketing for Nothing, replied, "Jugaad, gotta respect my man for looking after his barber. Let's find this guy and give him a phone."

Following Mr Evangelidis' comment, Nothing company quickly located Sonu and surprised him with a brand new Nothing Phone 1, worth Rs 30,000. Sharing the picture of the barber with his new device, the brand wrote, "I'm not crying, you are. Here's Sonu with his new phone."

Jugaad 🤣 - gotta respect my man for looking after his barber. Let's find this guy and give him a phone @nothingindia — Akis Evangelidis (@AkisEvangelidis) July 17, 2024

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, "I think my barber might be ready with this tweet's screenshot next time I visit him."

Another user wrote, "Men can cheat with anyone but not with barber."

"Man might not be loyal to his gf but is definitely loyal to his barber," the third user wrote.

"men scrolling men saw this post men got emotional men happy," the fourth user commented.

"Men are always loyal to their barber," the fifth user remarked.