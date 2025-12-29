"You Can't Retire With Rs 5 Crore In India": Man's X Post Sparks Debate

A simple statement shared online has started a big discussion about money and retirement in India. A finance influencer's view on how much money is needed to retire comfortably has divided social media users and sparked strong opinions.

Gurugram-based finance influencer Sumit Behal posted on the social media platform X. In his post, he stated that retiring in India with Rs 5 crore is not possible. His statement sparked a heated debate among people regarding salaries, savings, and net worth.

Check Out The Post Here:

You cannot retire on 5 Crore in India — Sumit Behal (@sumitkbehal) December 28, 2025

Sumit Behal did not clarify whether he was referring to Rs 5 crore in cash or easily accessible assets, or if he was talking about total net worth. This ambiguity led to different interpretations of the statement, further intensifying the debate.

Social Media Reaction

Many social media users disagreed with the influencer's opinion. They argued that the amount required for retirement depends on each individual's lifestyle and spending habits. They also stated that a single fixed figure for a comfortable retirement cannot be applied to everyone.

One user commented, "Whether Rs 5 crore is enough depends less on the number and more on how long, where, and how you plan to live."

Another user noted, "If one has own house and 2 kids or less, 5 cr is more than enough if asset allocation is proper or bucket strategy is followed."

"That certainly depends on the city you live in and how luxurious you want to live," added a third user.