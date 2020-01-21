Manish Malhotra’s Uniform For Mumbai Mounted Police Unit Divides Twitter

The uniform is a short sherwani which is hand embroidered with threadwork, said designer Manish Malhotra.

Manish Malhotra designed the ceremonial uniform for Mumbai's mounted police unit.

Bollywood's favourite fashion designer was roped in to create the ceremonial uniform for Mumbai's mounted police unit, but Manish Malhotra's design has divided opinions on social media.

Mumbai will get a mounted police unit for traffic and crowd control after 88 years. On Monday, Mumbai Police thanked Manish Malhotra in a tweet for designing an "elegant uniform" for their riders.

The uniform is a short sherwani which is hand embroidered with threadwork on chest and sleeves. It has elaborate shoulder epaulettes that make it look royal, Mr Malhotra told news agency IANS while describing the ceremonial uniform.

It is paired with the traditional Maratha warrior pagdi with a gold dori wrapped around it and has traditional Indian breeches as a pair of bottoms. There's a gold sash and a red velvet cummerband that all sums up to be a royal policemen look on the horse, he added.

Not everyone, however, was impressed with the uniform. Many took to Twitter to say that they looked uncomfortable and impractical. Others accused the 53-year-old designer of having a "colonial hangover".

On the other hand, some Twitter users also praised the uniform.

Manish Malhotra's collection of ceremonial uniforms for the mounted horse police unit was felicitated at Umang 2020, the annual Mumbai Police show.

"It feels like a full gratitude to be able to contribute in any way for the largest police departments in our country, Mumbai Police. We have designed the ceremonial uniforms of the horse mounted police and are honored to see the officers dressed in our uniforms," he said.

