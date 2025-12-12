Manager Forces Unpaid Overtime, Tells Employee To Not Have A 'Life'

An Indian worker has caught the internet's attention after sharing his experience of working under a toxic manager who was pressuring him for unpaid overtime and trying to control his personal life and interests. In a Reddit post titled, “My manager expects unpaid overtime, controls my personal life, and told me I'm ‘too young to have a life' while HR says he's wrong but cannot move me yet”, the employee revealed that the manager assigned him more work despite completing assignments within office hours.

"My manager has been pressuring me to work beyond my regular 8-hour shift without pay. He is convinced my performance is slipping because I do not put in unpaid extra hours," the employee wrote on Reddit, adding: "There has been no formal performance warning, no missed deadlines, and no refusal of work. I complete everything assigned to me within office hours."

While the overtime problem remained unresolved, the manager decided to escalate things by making the issue personal, as per the employee.

"My manager found out about my interests outside of work, and this is what he said directly to my face. He told me he will not give me any new or extra responsibilities anymore. He said I only work for the money," the man said.

"He objected to me talking to coworkers who share my interests. He told me not to sit with those people at lunch or during breaks. And the worst part, he said that because I am young, I should focus only on work and not have a life."

Despite raising the issue with HR, which agreed with the employee's assessment of the situation, no solution had been found between the parties so far.

"HR is supportive of me, but they said they cannot move me to another team yet because there is no open position available. So for now, I am stuck reporting to the same manager."

The man said it no longer felt like performance management, albeit 'control, insecurity and punishment' for not letting his entire identity revolve around the job.

'Learn To Fight Back'

As the post gained traction, a section of social media users advised the employee to look for alternatives, while others called out the manager for deliberately making the workplace toxic.

"Manager tried. I quit. Manager got pissed. I didn't care. Found a new job. Paid better. Have been following the same policy since," said one user while another added: "He is manager and not God. Learn to fight back. Every other corporate is same. You are young and that's your advantage, you can move out."

A third commented: "Listen everything, document everything and ignore everything. When the time comes, be ready with proof. Live your life the way you want. The more you climb the corporate ladder, you'll come across such people who are miserable and feel validated by making others more miserable."

A fourth said: "Bruh, everyone works for money only, I am suprised the manager is saying bullsh*t like this. Unless he does not own the company."