Man Gets Rs 1.3 Crore Job Offer In Antarctica, Debates Accepting It: '6 Months Is A Long Time'

A man has sought the internet's advice after being offered a six-month contract to work in Antarctica. The 29-year-old, who works in environmental research, said he would be positioned at the McMurdo Station in the icy continent on an 'insane' pay, but wondered if the short-term opportunity was worth it, due to the potential impact on his three-year relationship and personal life.

"I work in environmental research and my company just asked if I want to go to Antarctica for a 6-month research stint at McMurdo Station. The pay is actually insane because of the location, like Rs 1.3 crore ($145k) for 6 months plus they cover literally everything (food, housing, flights, gear, the works)," the man wrote on Reddit.

He added that living in Antarctica would mean having zero expenses, but his girlfriend was not obviously 'thrilled' about him going away.

"My girlfriend is supportive but obviously not thrilled about me being gone that long. We've been together 3 years and she gets it but yeah, it's a lot."

The researcher revealed that his current net worth was around Rs 1.62 crore ($180,000), and the pay from the six-month contract would help them get closer to his desired retirement figure.

"This would basically let me bank the entire salary since I've got some money saved for rent and stuff already. But 6 months is a long time to be that isolated, even though the science would be incredible for my career."

"I keep going back and forth every few hours. Part of me thinks this is exactly the kind of thing that could accelerate my FIRE timeline significantly but the other part is like...is it worth potentially straining my relationship or just missing half a year of normal life?"

'Go For It'

As of the last update, the post had garnered over 7,000 upvotes and thousands of comments, with the majority of social media users urging the man to take up the job offer, whilst others highlighted the challenges that he might face.

"I would do it. Double your net worth in only 6 months is too good to pass up. You're doing it for both of your futures," said one user, while another added: "I've been. McMurdo gets old after a while, but if you get the chance to get out of McMurdo and out into the field, it is the most amazing experience and I would do it in a second. It will strain your relationship, though."

A third commented: "Dude, go for it, this is literally a once-in-a-lifetime opportunit,y and the financial boost is nuts. Your girlfriend will understand if she's already being supportive, and honestly, 6 months isn't that long in the grand scheme of things - people do long distance for way longer with way less payoff."

A fourth said: "Read up on what life is like there so you set expectations. McMurdo is a big station with relatively many residents. You won't feel as much isolation there."