Man With World's First Double Arm Transplant Shares Recovery Journey

Mr Gretarsson had lost both his arms in a horrific accident

Felix Gretarsson is a man who has lived through the hardest of times, only to come out a stronger person. Mr Gretarsson had lost his arms in a horrific accident when he was electrocuted with 11,000 volts of electricity in 1988 and fell 30 feet below onto a frozen ground. He lost both his arms and was in a medically induced coma for three months before regaining consciousness.

In 2021, Mr Gretarsson got the world's first double arm transplant and since then, he has made incredible progress in recovery. He is now able to drive, brush his teeth along with playing with his dog.

He recently posted a video of himself practicing and attempting to get movement back in his left arm.

“My left arm has developed a bit slower than the right one but this machine has really helped,” Mr Gretarsson said in the caption of the video.

He can be seen with his left arm strapped into a machine with it moving in all four directions. An Instagram user by the name of mentalshooter asked him, “Amazing stuff, but how does it work? What's its role, what's it doing to help you develop? Fascinating technology”

He responded to the user's comment saying, “@mentalshooter When the nerves grow into the muscle, he starts to contract but is very weak. This machine allows me to do movements that I can't do properly against gravity. A bit like moving in water.”

Felix Gretarsson moved to Lyon in France in 2013 and was able to push for and coordinate with research studies that eventually helped him get his surgery done in 2021.