Man Uses AI To Recreate Grandpa's Life For 90th Birthday, Wins Praise Online

While the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for generating media content is often criticised and labelled "AI slop" for its shallow and unoriginal nature, the technology can offer emotional value when used correctly. This was evident recently when a grandson created a moving, AI-generated video chronicling his grandfather's life story as a 90th birthday gift that deeply touched him and the extended family.

Using a collection of old family photos, the grandson managed to cobble up an endearing video which left the grandpa short of words, while other family members nearly had tears stream down their faces.

"Pay attention to the grandfather. His confusion turns into recognition and then a slow, gentle shock as he realises that his life is coming back to him. People he used to know who had died, places that don't exist anymore, and little things he thought he would never remember again," the video posted on Instagram by generativeai_official was captioned.

In the clip, the grandfather can be seen intently watching moments from his childhood shift from still images to living memories, complete with motion and detail he thought he might never experience again.

'As An AI Hater...'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 4.6 million views, and hundreds of comments as social media users stated that it was perhaps the best use of AI.

"Isn't technology a wonderful thing if used in the right hands," said one user, while another added: "Another day of crying over strangers on the internet."

A third commented: "He melted in the video when he saw his mother with his brother and for a point second he was able to revive that memory and able to feel that feeling which he felt at that exact moment."

A fourth said: "As a certified AI hater I think this is one of the best uses I've seen for it. It's something virtually impossible to do without this new technology and I can't imagine the feelings that man felt being able to see memories animated to."

Disclaimer: NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.