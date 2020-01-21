Man Takes Over Airport Monitor To Play Video Game. Then...

A photo shared on Twitter shows the man playing his video game at the airport.

Long waits at the airport can be boring, so one man decided to spend his time playing a game while waiting for his flight. The only problem? He took over an airport monitor to play the game. The man, travelling from Oregon's Portland International Airport, was caught playing Apex Legends on the airport information monitor.

At around 4.30 am on January 16, the man plugged his PlayStation 4 into the airport information monitor and started playing the game. His session was soon interrupted by airport officials, news portal Techspot reported recently.

The moment was caught on camera by a Twitter user Stefan Dietz, who shared the photo with the caption, "This guy has his video game plugged into one of the airport monitors."

This guy has his video game plugged into one of the airport monitors.

Seen yesterday at @flypdx. pic.twitter.com/9bTqc9i2Ya — Stefan Dietz 🏍️🌎 . 🚒 . 🔧 (@coyotetrips) January 17, 2020

The tweet has been retweeted around 2,000 times with mixed reactions of netizens.

"The real question is how well did the game perform online with the laggy wifi connection," a user wrote.

"I can't believe he actually thought that was a good idea," said another.

According to Oregon Live, Port of Portland spokesperson Kama Simonds said the gamer's fun ended when operations supervisors approached him and very "kindly asked this person to unplug and cease using the monitors at the airport."

The man "very politely" asked if he could finish his game, and was told he could not.

"Apparently it was a very polite and cordial interaction," Simonds said, calling it "a good reminder of what not to do at the airport."