Man Strips On Crane, Asks Crowd 'Are You Not Entertained?'

A man on Monday climbed atop a construction crane near Washington Square Park in the US capital city and stripped naked as a huge crowd gathered on the park's premises.

According to New York Post, the unidentified man even yelled at spectators, "Are you not entertained?"

"Are you not entertained?" is Russell Crowe's iconic line from the 2000 film "Gladiator".

The man was already shirtless when he climbed up the condor crane next to the arch. He stood atop its platform and removed his trunks while shouting gibberish and threatening to jump.

New York Post later reported that the naked man was brought down to safety and arrested at the scene, but not before hundreds gathered to watch the fiasco unfold. He moved steadily closer to the edge of the stage, threatening to jump numerous times.

Spectators begged him to move away from the edge as police and firefighters arrived on the scene.

First responders inflated a huge airbag for him to fall on, in case he jumped or fell. Later, they managed to convince the crane operator to lower the condor so that they could safely catch and restrain him.