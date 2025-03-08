Man Slams Indian Bosses After Wife's Manager Makes Her Cry Over Video Call, Internet Reacts

A Reddit user's post about his wife's boss making her cry over a meeting call has gone viral online, triggering a discussion about the toxic nature of some Indian managers. In the post, titled "Indian bosses are a**holes", the man revealed that his wife was devastated after a video call, as her boss was very rude to her. He also claimed that many Indian managers retain the same toxic even when they go abroad. He said that his brother-in-law, who is in the US, faces the same condescending attitude from his Indian manager.

"My wife has been crying her eyes out since afternoon. Her a**hole of a boss was extremely rude to her on a meeting call. Poor woman has been crying since then. She cried just now too," the Redditor wrote. "What makes these b**tards get away with this? What kind of a culture have we created? How did these people get the idea that they can talk however they feel like and we will take it? What gives them the right to take out their frustration on us?," he continued.

In the following lines, the Redditor user claimed that his relative often faces similar challenging situations in the US as well. "Is there something wrong in our DNA itself? Are we exploitative by nature?" he asked.

The man's post quickly triggered a discussion online about the toxic nature of Indian managers.

"Most Indian bosses are yes men & bootlickers. Plus they get praised by their bosses because how much more their team delivers. No one cares about your personal well being in Indian corporate life. Plus they know there is always someone who is willing to work more & for far less money than you," one user wrote.

"Most Indian bosses are, without a doubt, mean and sycophantic. They often earn praise from their superiors not for their individual merit but because of how much more their team produces under pressure. In this environment, personal well-being is an afterthought. Employees are treated as easily replaceable because there is always someone willing to work longer hours for significantly lower pay," commented another.

"The moment you step into a managerial role, you become the same. It's ingrained-Desi managers are inherently toxic," wrote a third user.

"If your wife can afford to quit, I'd advise you to tell her to do that. No job is worth losing your self esteem. Lost confidence doesn't build up so easily. It takes months to build confidence. It takes a day to lose it. And with lost confidence you perform worse in your job and have more difficulty finding a new job," expressed one user.