Man Shares What His 7-Year-Old Daughter May Miss By Relying On AI

A father's observation about his 7-year-old daughter's habit of turning to AI for answers has sparked a discussion about how children learn. LinkedIn user Karan Dhundia shared how his daughter thinks AI knows everything and how this has changed the way she approaches questions.

He wrote, "My seven-year-old thinks AI knows everything. If her parents don't have an answer, her instinct isn't 'let's find out together." It's "just ask AI."

He said that, while it makes him laugh, she is not wrong because the tool likely knows more facts than he does.

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However, he said that what she actually needs is to struggle with her parents while finding an answer. He said that pausing, guessing and looking something up together are skills that children need to develop.

Dhundia also said he sees a similar pattern at work. When someone cannot answer a question, the fastest option is now to ask a tool instead of a colleague. He said the tool may answer faster, but the gap once created a conversation, a mentoring moment and an opportunity for someone to learn how to think.

He said AI can give his daughter an answer, but it cannot give her the memory of watching two adults not know something and figure it out together. He called that the human part he does not want to automate at home or work.

Dhundia also said that the best leaders he knows are not those with the fastest answers, but those willing to openly sit with uncertainty in front of their teams.

