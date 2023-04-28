Man Shares Pic Of His Father, Father-In-Law Sleeping On Road Trip, Internet Reacts

The post has amassed over 82,000 views and over a thousand likes.

People who go on road trips know the importance of a great companion. The co-passenger keeps you entertained, helps you with navigation and also makes the long journey seem much easier. In an interesting turn of events, a man took his father and father-in-law on a road trip and shared a photo of the duo napping in the back seat of the car. The post has garnered the attention of many social media users and they can't get enough of the 'cuteness' exhibited in the post.

Mandar Natekar, Co-Founder & CEO NeuralGarage, took to Twitter to share the same. He wrote, "Taking both dads on a road trip is nothing short of taking two kids along. Naps galore, when they wake up they want food, chai, loo break then nap again and then the cycle repeats. In between peppered with anecdotes and old stories...mazaa !"

Taking both dads on a road trip is nothing short of taking two kids along. Naps galore, when they wake up they want food, chai, loo break then nap again and then the cycle repeats. In between peppered with anecdotes and old stories…mazaa ! pic.twitter.com/zxK8IGIjvu — Mandar Natekar (@mandar2404) April 25, 2023

Since being shared, his post has amassed over 82,000 views and over a thousand likes.

"That's such a cute pic! My favourite travel buddies are my dad and father in law and they almost behave the same way," said a user.

"Proud of you," said another person.

A third person added, "Is the first question after waking up is "kahan tak pahunche" (Where have we reached)?"

"Awwwwww! Bless them both and you too! Not very many do this with such love and respect.. Bless you with many more wonderful moments to hold and cherish forever," said a person.

Another internet user said, "Very cute. They have earned this privilege."

"Loved your post. Please ensure they were seat belts all the time while travelling in the car," remarked a user.