Man Shares Leave Application Sent By Employee, Internet Hails Honesty

The accompanying screenshot shows a part of the leave application.

A leave application sent by an employee to their boss is delighting the internet. This is because of the honesty shown by the person who sent the leave application.

A screenshot of the e-mail has been shared on Twitter by a man named Sahil.

My juniors are so sweet, asking me for leave to attend an interview. ???????? pic.twitter.com/gcBELHIuAG — Sahil (@s5sahil) June 15, 2022

"My juniors are so sweet, asking me for leave to attend an interview," reads the caption.

The accompanying screenshot shows a part of the leave application.

"Dear Sir, greetings to the day, Good Morning. I am sending you this email to inform you that I need leave for today to attend an interview in another company. I'd like to request that you please approve my leave."

The post has received over 108 likes and 11 people have re-tweeted the post too.

It has touched Twitter users' hearts who are praising the employee for his honesty.

"Honesty & Innocence," commented a user while another said, "Right. If the junior has shown honesty, it is because of the reasonable environment in your office. Credit goes to your team."

Another user shared a similar experience.

"Reminds of a schooldays friend, who was living in a rented accommodation, and was invited by his elderly landlord for breakfast. After food, they asked him if he could go to newspaper ad booking place. He respectfully agreed. The ad was to put his accommodation for new rental."