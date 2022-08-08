Man Shares Image Of Paperwork Required For Schengen Visa, Internet Calls It 'Absolutely Painful'

A Schengen visa is a short-stay visa permit for 26 countries in Europe.

Applying for visas for foreign travel can be a hassle. Elaborating on the same, a Twitter user recently shared a photo of his required paperwork for a Schengen visa which has left internet users baffled.

"Applying for a tourist visa to one of the most developed countries of the world. This is amount of paper I m supposed to carry to prove that I have the money to stay there and come back," the user named Saptarshi Prakash wrote in the caption.

Applying for a tourist visa to one of the most developed countries of the world. This is amount of paper I m supposed to carry to prove that I have the money to stay there and come back 🙃 pic.twitter.com/QInMzzJzsV — Saptarshi Prakash (@saptarshipr) August 6, 2022

The image showed a massive bundle of paperwork.

Shared on Saturday, the post has since accumulated more than 4,500 likes. People on the internet were shocked to see the volume of paperwork. While some compared it to a PhD thesis, others called it a manuscript of a book.

A Twitter user joked that the documents in Mr Prakash's picture seemed like a bank statement full of UPI transactions on Swiggy. To this, he replied, "Bank statement, three years of ITR (income tax return), payslips and tons of other things. Sure, it includes those Swiggy transactions as well. I wonder when they will make it(visa process) digital."

Another said, "This is just one of the reasons why I prefer to have luxury experiences in India itself. (Too tiresome for the entire visa process, jetlag, immigration lines at airports, etc)" A third referenced his own experience with visa applications and added, "I feel you man. Visa stuff is just so frustrating".

A Schengen visa is a short-stay visa permit for 26 countries in Europe, including France, Spain and Switzerland.