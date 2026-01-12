Advertisement
Man Shares How Two Months In Delhi Filled His Air Purifier With Dust

In the video, Evans, known as "Aussie Bhai" on Instagram, was seen removing the filter from his air purifier.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Man Shares How Two Months In Delhi Filled His Air Purifier With Dust
Evans explained that he had been thinking all night about cleaning his air purifier.
  • A viral video shows a Delhi air purifier filter covered in thick black dust after two months
  • Andy Evans, aka Aussie Bhai, shared the clip highlighting Delhi's worsening air quality
  • The filter was from one of three purifiers running in his home, filled with dust and pollutants
A viral Instagram video showing a foreigner cleaning his air purifier filter in Delhi has once again highlighted the city's worsening air quality. The clip, shared by Andy Evans, has attracted thousands of views and reactions from social media users alarmed at how polluted the air has become in just two months.

In the video, Evans, known as "Aussie Bhai" on Instagram, was seen removing the filter from his air purifier. Normally, this filter is white or light gray after use, but this one was completely covered in a black layer, filled with coarse dust and pollutant particles.

Evans explained that he had been thinking all night about cleaning his air purifier. He said he got up and immediately decided to clean it. He said in the video, "Look at this, brother. This is a filter from just two months in Delhi. It's completely filled with dust and pollution."

Watch Video Here:

Evans also said that this filter is from only one of three air purifiers running in his home. He joked that this thick layer of dust could be spread on the floor like a carpet or used to heat the house. 

Social Media Reaction

The video generated a strong reaction on Instagram. Many users expressed shock, concern, and dismay about Delhi's air quality. The video has reignited discussions about the capital's rising pollution and the need for immediate action to improve the environment.

One user commented, "Don't touch it lol."

Another user noted, "Recycling pollution wont be a bad idea."

"That is why I try to check it every two weeks, its crazy," added a third user.

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

