Man Says 'ChatGPT Is The Best Coworker', Sparks Discussion Online

Many people agreed with his sentiment.

OpenAI's chatbot, ChatGPT, is still making waves worldwide and surprising people with its exceptional capabilities. Ever since its advent, people across the world have been using the bot for a variety of tasks. Now, a user's post on how the AI chatbot is his "only good coworker" has sparked a discussion online.

The Reddit user stated that he performs tasks that would normally need the assistance of nearly eight persons by using an artificial intelligence (AI) bot. "I work in corporate setting and run my own department. I work with a bunch of f****** idiots. Most of them don't or don't want to do their job," he said.

The user claimed that he used to fear certain parts of his day but the situation has changed now. "Before Chat GPT I dreaded certain parts of my day. Now Chat GPT is the best coworker I have. I have actually come to enjoy coming into work now and creating custom GPT's to do the job of about 8 people. I drive to work now thinking about how much fun I will have with GPT and the quality of work I will be able to deliver. It makes me look like a rockstar.I don't have people in my life that understand or use GPT so I just wanted to get it off my chest," he wrote in the post.

Since being shared, the post has amassed a lot of reactions on the platform. Many people agreed with his sentiment, however, some stated that maybe his department was the issue.

"I work in information management. I've been using it to automate certain aspects of my work by having it write Python scripts and me telling it in normal english what those scripts should be doing. I used to ask a colleague these questions. But ChatGPT delivers what I need in seconds where my colleague would have needed half a day or more. I do feel a little bad for my colleague though," said a person.

Another said, "Sometimes I have some problems at work, also seek direction and answers from Chatgpt. Of course, sometimes it may not be useful, but it has accompanied me through the frustrating moments."

"I had a friend asked if I use chat GPT every time I work and I was like yeah absolutely no brainer, it can streamline every task. I work so much more efficiently now, easy answer," a third person wrote.

"That's amazing. A perfect example of AI being a great tool for the human," commented another Reddit user.

"I feel really sorry for people who have to work like this. ChatGPT is great but it can't replace good coworkers. You deserve a better team OP," said a user.

A person wrote, "Seeing how dumb ChatGPT can be, I can't help but wonder what kind of work it could replace. Sounds like your dept was the problem."

