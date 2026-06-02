Man Returns To India After 12 Years In US, Says Preserving Legal Status Became A Priority

A startup co-founder who spent 12 years in the United States has announced that he is moving back to India, saying that maintaining legal status in the country had increasingly influenced his life and career decisions. The announcement, shared on X by Karan Patil, has sparked discussion online.

Karan Patil, co-founder and head of product at a US-based startup, shared the decision in a post on X. In the post, Patil said that he was moving back to India after spending 12 years in the United States.

Explaining his move, Patil said that he had always tried to make decisions based on long-term strategy rather than necessity. However, he felt that this had become increasingly difficult while navigating immigration requirements.

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He said that instead of planning for a meaningful life, preserving legal status had become the outcome he was required to optimise for.

Patil further stated that he was returning to India with a new purpose. He said that he was heading home for a new mission and with a sense of freedom that he felt had gradually been reduced during his time in what is often described as the "land of the free".

After one X user questioned why foreign workers were being allowed to remain in the US for 12 years, Patil responded by explaining his academic and professional journey.

He clarified that he had not been working in the US for the entire 12-year period. Patil said that he completed his schooling and then pursued a PhD, during which he developed a safety training system for construction workers, a process that took nine years. He added that he then spent the next three years building a startup.