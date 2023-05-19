Man Posts Emotional WhatsApp Status After Daughter Forgets To Order Fruits. Swiggy Reacts

The entire episode has left the internet in splits.

Our parents often ask us to adopt healthy eating habits. However, sometimes we do not listen to them or forget what they said. This often results in arguments with parents or simply them being upset over the matter. Recently, a woman found herself in a similar situation after she forgot to order fruits through Swiggy Instamart. Her father became visibly upset and posted a dramatic status on WhatsApp. She posted about the entire episode on Twitter and it has left the internet in splits.

On May 17, a user who goes by the name isHaHaHa on Twitter shared a screenshot of the status that her father posted on WhatsApp. The screengrab had a picture of a man and his child walking into the sunset with the text as "Duniya Se Kya Shikayat Kare Janaab, Hamari Toh Apni Aulad Hi Hamara Sath Nahi Deti (What to complain with the world when our own children don't support us)." She captioned the post as, "Dad asked me to order fruits from instamart and I forgot. This is his whatsapp status now." She also added two crying emojis in the caption.

Dad asked me to order fruits from instamart and i forgot. This is his whatsapp status now 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/vC3tbVFiCx — isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) May 17, 2023

Since being shared, the post amassed over 3.2 lakh views and 6,800 likes.

Swiggy Instamart replied to her post and wrote, "Sending you badam so you don't forget next time." Not only this, Swiggy Cares also took note of the same. "+1 Uncle Ji!" they said.

it's time to order the fruits and put this as your whatsapp status 🤭 pic.twitter.com/IYqTwApkSo — Swiggy (@Swiggy) May 18, 2023

"Dramatic dads are so entertaining," said a user.

"I feel personally attacked by this," said another person.

A third person remarked, "Ohh the disappointment!"

"Every desi dad!" said a user.

"This is EXACTLTY how my mom is so dramatic for what," said a person.

Many internet users also left laughing emojis in the comments section.