Man Opens 25-Year-Old Can Of Pasta. Brave Enough To See What Is Inside?

Millions around the world are finding newer and newer ways to keep themselves busy while staying indoors during lockdowns. While one family built a beach in their backyard, another man took to making TikTok dance videos and uncovered a possible home intruder. To keep himself entertained during the lockdown, a New York man decided to open a can of pasta. Sounds innocent enough, until he reveals that the can of Spider-Man pasta is actually from 1995.

The man, named Matt, runs a website called Dinosaur Dracula which is dedicated to toys, candy, holidays, horror movies and weird recipes. On Friday, Matt took to the microblogging platform to announce that he had a "wildly corroded" can of Spider-Man Pasta from 1995 and that he intended to open it.

"Opening a wildly corroded can of Spider-Man Pasta from 1995: a thread. (1/5)" wrote the Twitter user while sharing a photo of the 25-year-old can.

Opening a wildly corroded can of Spider-Man Pasta from 1995: a thread. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/DW7w7ALMO4 — Dinosaur Dracula (@DinosaurDracula) April 16, 2020

The announcement left many Twitter users curious. Since being shared online, Matt's tweet has collected over 82,000 'likes' and more than 16,000 'retweets'. Staying true to his word, the Twitter user opened the rust-covered can and gave Twitter a look at what was inside.

Warning: It is as gross as you would expect it to be.

They say tragedy plus time equals comedy, but there's nothing funny about 15 ounces of Spider-Man Pasta reduced to a rotted 3-ounce chunk. Recalling the fate of Jordy Verrill in Creepshow, I'm thankful for my rubber gloves. (3/5) pic.twitter.com/W5WqQ7wEHs — Dinosaur Dracula (@DinosaurDracula) April 16, 2020

He even shared another look at the rotting chunk of pasta:

I carefully remove the mass, which looks like a cross between Big Thunder Mountain and one of those Geonosian hives from Attack of the Clones. (4/5) pic.twitter.com/PIchW9mdMy — Dinosaur Dracula (@DinosaurDracula) April 16, 2020

The viral Twitter thread has left many amused and others disgusted. What do you think of it? Let us know using the comments section.