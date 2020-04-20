Viral: Viewers Spot A Suspicious Figure In TikTok User's 'Home Alone' Video

A TikTok user's video shows something suspicious in the background while he claimed to be home alone.

A man may have recorded a possible home invasion while making a dance video. TikTok user Reubix_Cube (aka Reuben) posted the video of himself shaking a leg to Doja Cat's Say So two days ago. In the caption, he claimed that he was home alone while recording the dance - but the footage he filmed tells a different story.

The video that shows him dancing alone has gone viral on social media, but not for his great moves. Instead, viewers noticed some suspicious activity in the background that has left many stunned. In the video, something appears near the stairs in the background for a split second before disappearing again. Some viewers described it as "a head poking around the corner", while others said it looked "like a monkey".

See for yourself:

Since being posted online, the video has collected over 1.8 million views, along with nearly 8,000 comments ranging from shocked to sceptical. A follow-up video where the TikTok user reacted to the footage has racked up more than 6 million views on the video-sharing platform. In the comments section, thousands debated whether the figure was a ghost, a home intruder, an animal or if the whole thing was even real.

"What the heck was that on the stairs?" asked one person in the comments section.

"The amount of anxiety I have from this video. That's someone literally poking their head to look at you," said another.

"Your basement is haunted, Reu," said another.

However, not everyone was convinced that the TikTok user was really home alone and could have recorded an intruder. Some also accused him on staging the video.

"So staged. The fact that he put 'home alone' in the caption!" wrote one TikTok user.

"He definitely planned this," another remarked.

In one of the several follow-up videos that Reuben posted later, he denied that the video was staged and said that he had trouble sleeping since reviewing the footage. He also said that he did not live in an area with possums and had no pets, but that his house was near a graveyard.

What do you think? Let us know using the comments section.