Man Mourns 'Gaming Buddy' Of 20 Years, Leaves Heartfelt Tribute: 'We Played FIFA Every Night'

A heartfelt tribute by a man for his 'gaming buddy' of 20 years has left the internet in tears. In a social media post titled, 'My gaming buddy of 20 years is gone," the man shared memories of growing up alongside his friend, with whom he shared countless memories, life milestones and sorrows. He expressed the crushing grief of knowing he will never meet his friend again and that those games will not feel the same.

The man highlighted that he met his gaming friend when Myspace was still around. They started by playing Gears and played every night when he got off at 7.

"Every night, when I got off at 7. We did the 12 am releases at GameStop. Laughed out loud when Cole Train cussed the Queen out; most recently got excited about the new Gears," the man wrote.

The man detailed that they called themselves the "Smash brothers' who also dabbled in FIFA, playing the popular football game every night.

"We played FIFA every night as well. I remember flying a copter and just crashing the church in Wildlands and laughing hysterically cause, "That was some Smash Brothers sh*t!!!" Thats what we called ourselves. The Smash Brothers," he said.

"We both got married and divorced at the same time. He was there at when I called him at 4:30 am when my mom passed. Called to congratulate him on his newest grandson DJ. I was there when his Dad passed. We went through life together cause of Xbox."

The 'gaming buddy' came to visit him in Florida a couple of times, where he managed to form a similar close bond with his mother.

"He actually got to speak with my mom. They had a moment and he didn't tell me what they said, but I know it was something along the lines of "He got me". My buddy's gone, and I'm crushed," the man said.

"I'll probably never play those games again. I have other fellas in our group, but he was my brother, and now he's gone," the man said.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Hold On To Memories'

As the post went viral, social media users appreciated the beautiful tribute and shared similar experiences of losing their gaming buddies.

"I'm sorry man. That sucks. Hold on to those memories. They will bring you smiles after the grief subsides," said one user while another added: "Damn bro, I am so sorry. Xbox friends are a different breed."

A third commented: "I can say a lot of us have been there. It hurts like hell when someone you meet online as a gaming buddy becomes more than that. You laugh, you cry, you play some awesome games, you meet up, you have a riot. Then that dreaded day comes, and you're lost. You don't know what to do, what to say; you are just numb. It's like losing a family member."

A fourth said: "I'm sorry for your loss. I get that so much. I've had my best friend for almost 20 years and I know I'd move heaven and hell for her."