Man Grooves To Hrithik Roshan's 'Dil Na Diya Song', Internet Says 'Age Just A Number'

Picture shows the man dancing on the beats of the song.

There is no age to showcase your talent. People should follow their passion which keeps them happy. We come across various videos and artworks of people who do their favourite jobs flawlessly without thinking about the society and other people.

One such video is going viral on the internet that shows a middle-aged man dancing on Hrithik Roshan's 'Dil Na Diya' song. The song was part of 2006 film Krrish, which had Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

The now-viral video was shared by a user named S Sureshdancer on Instagram a week ago. It begins with the man dancing to the beat of the song. He is seen performing remarkably on the song, even copying Hrithik Roshan's signature steps.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 51,000 views and more than 2,300 likes on Instagram. Users are amazed to see his dance moves and have posted numerous comments praising him..

"Uncle your moves are awesome. But try to use less filters. Keep the video quality good," wrote a user.

A second user said, "Age is just a number."

Dancing videos have been widely shared on social media and are well appreciated by the viewers. Recently, a video surfaced on the internet shows a little girl breaking into an impromptu dance during a street performance of a traditional dance in Karnataka's Udupi.

The video received over 5.6 lakh views and more than 31,000 likes. Around 3,500 users re-tweeted the post.



