Man Goes Fishing In Crocodile-Infested Waters. Then This

A man who went fishing in Australia received a massive shock when a crocodile emerged out of water to steal his catch. According to Yahoo News , Luke Robertson cast a fishing line into crocodile-infested waters of Cahills Crossing in Australia's East Alligator River. Before long, he managed to catch a 75 cm-long barramundi. Before he could reel it in, however, a crocodile began to chase his catch."Just as I was about to get close to the crossing a 4-metre croc started chasing it," he said to NT News . "It was the biggest croc we'd seen down there."In a video posted on the Facebook page 'Bonker's Adventure' on Sunday, the 13-feet-long crocodile can be seen chasing the fish and wresting it away from Mr Robertson's fishing line as he decides to give up on his catch.Watch the video below:On Facebook , the video has been viewed over 71,000 times."I wasn't that nervous - I was about 5m away from the water - but my knees were shaking a bit towards the end," says Mr Robertson to NT News Cahills Crossing in Australia is infamous for its crocodile-infested waters. According to reports , this breeding ground for saltwater crocodiles is one of the most dangerous bodies of water in the country. In July last year, a snake had emerged from water to steal a fisherman's catch in USA.Click for more trending news