Man Goes Fishing In Crocodile-Infested Waters. Then This

Cahills Crossing in Australia is one of the country's most dangerous water bodies

Offbeat | | Updated: January 22, 2018 14:10 IST
The crocodile emerged from water and stole Luke Robertson's catch (Representational Image)

A man who went fishing in Australia received a massive shock when a crocodile emerged out of water to steal his catch. According to Yahoo News, Luke Robertson cast a fishing line into crocodile-infested waters of Cahills Crossing in Australia's East Alligator River. Before long, he managed to catch a 75 cm-long barramundi. Before he could reel it in, however, a crocodile began to chase his catch.

"Just as I was about to get close to the crossing a 4-metre croc started chasing it," he said to NT News. "It was the biggest croc we'd seen down there."

In a video posted on the Facebook page 'Bonker's Adventure' on Sunday, the 13-feet-long crocodile can be seen chasing the fish and wresting it away from Mr Robertson's fishing line as he decides to give up on his catch.

Watch the video below:



On Facebook, the video has been viewed over 71,000 times.

"I wasn't that nervous - I was about 5m away from the water - but my knees were shaking a bit towards the end," says Mr Robertson to NT News.

Cahills Crossing in Australia is infamous for its crocodile-infested waters. According to reports, this breeding ground for saltwater crocodiles is one of the most dangerous bodies of water in the country.

