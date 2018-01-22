Man Goes Fishing In Crocodile-Infested Waters. Then This

"Just as I was about to get close to the crossing a 4-metre croc started chasing it," he said to NT News. "It was the biggest croc we'd seen down there."
In a video posted on the Facebook page 'Bonker's Adventure' on Sunday, the 13-feet-long crocodile can be seen chasing the fish and wresting it away from Mr Robertson's fishing line as he decides to give up on his catch.
Watch the video below:
On Facebook, the video has been viewed over 71,000 times.
"I wasn't that nervous - I was about 5m away from the water - but my knees were shaking a bit towards the end," says Mr Robertson to NT News.
Cahills Crossing in Australia is infamous for its crocodile-infested waters. According to reports, this breeding ground for saltwater crocodiles is one of the most dangerous bodies of water in the country.
Commentssnake had emerged from water to steal a fisherman's catch in USA.
Click for more trending news