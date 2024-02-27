Man Gets His Girlfriend's Name Tattooed Inside His Lower Lip, Internet In Disbelief

The video has triggered hilarious reactions from the internet users.

To prove their love for their significant other, people often resort to unique and extravagant gestures. However, a recent incident involving a man has left the internet in disbelief. The man has caught the attention of the internet by tattooing his girlfriend's name on his lower lip.

The video was posted on Instagram by tattoo artist Abhishek Sapkal in December last year and is going viral on the internet. The clip shows a tattoo artist etching the name 'Amruta' into the man's lower lip. He then begins the tattooing process and presents the final look to his viewers. Sharing the video, the handle wrote, "Love."

See the video here:

The video has triggered hilarious reactions from the internet users. It has amassed 9 million views and an array of comments. Many users labelled the man as "crazy" and others poked fun at the situation.

Commenting on the video, a user remarked, "Even if he breaks up! His wife can't find this. Clever move."

Another user commented, "Don't waste money, firstly clean your teeth."

"Just one of the anniversary gift ideas I am recommending as a friend," the third user joked.

Earlier, a woman in the UK went to an extreme move to prowess her love for her partner. Influencer Ana Stanskovsky posted a video of herself getting the name 'Kevin' inked on her forehead. In an Instagram video, a tattoo artist is seen writing the name 'Kevin' on her forehead with ink in giant, black lettering. Though she appeared to be in pain and discomfort initially, Ms Stanskovsky seemed to be overjoyed and delighted with the result.

''Do you think he will like it'', she gushed after looking at herself in the mirror.

''Getting my bf's name tattooed on my face,'' she captioned the video on Instagram.

Even after her explanation, many were unwilling to believe that the tattoo was real, while some offered her some advice.



