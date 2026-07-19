Man Found Father's Old Diary Years Later, Learns Life Lesson

A simple diary from nearly a decade ago has touched many people after Instagram user Ashutosh Pratihast shared a video of himself reading his father's old notebook. The video captures a heartfelt conversation between the father and son about gratitude and how a simple habit shaped the father's outlook on life.

In the video, Ashutosh holds up the old notebook and asks his father how old it is. His father replies that it is around nine or ten years old.

As he flips through the pages, Ashutosh notices one thing written repeatedly. The diary contains entries expressing gratitude for everyday blessings. His father had written that he was lucky to have a refrigerator because it allowed the family to drink cold water during the summer. He had also written that he was grateful because his wife was not extravagant or quarrelsome, had taken care of both their children more than he had, and that both their children had earned recognition in school and possessed versatile qualities.

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Curious about the habit, Ashutosh asks his father why he had written all these things. His father replies that he understood the power of gratitude after reading the book The Secret.

The son continues reading more entries from the diary. His father had also expressed gratitude for having two chairs so the family could sit together comfortably while eating meals or drinking tea, and for owning two blankets. Ashutosh then asks whether writing about such small things had benefited him.

His father says that it certainly had, adding that everything he wrote eventually became a list of dreams. Ashutosh points out that the diary also includes simple wishes such as owning a cooker, ceiling fan, frying pan, showcase, cupboard, sofa, sofa table, and even Wi-Fi.

His father says that many people should practise gratitude for everything they already have and for everything they hope to achieve.

Towards the end of the video, Ashutosh reads a line written in the diary that says if a person gives one thing, they will receive everything, but if they fail to give that one thing, they may lose even what they already have. As they continue reading, they reveal that the one thing mentioned in the diary is gratitude.